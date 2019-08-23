|
Richard Cheadle
1932-2019
Richard Edwin Cheadle, 87, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 20th, 2019 at his residence, The Belmont Village Hunters Creek. Richard was born on June 10, 1932 in West Unity, Ohio.
Richard grew up in Montpelier Ohio and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950. He served his country honorably in the United States Army 137th AAA Battalion and was awarded the US Korean Service Medal with three Campaign Service Stars, the United Nations Services Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Richard enjoyed a very successful career which spanned nearly four decades with Exxon Mobil including numerous managerial positions in the company's Refining and Retail Marketing Headquarters in Houston, Texas.
Richard, or Dick to his numerous neighbors, friends and coworkers, had two loves of his life. He married Nancy Carolyn Browning in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1954 and is survived by their three children, Clifford L. Cheadle, (wife Martha), David A. Cheadle and Lori Ann Cheadle. They had a wonderful life in Tulsa and Houston until Nancy's untimely death in 1984.
Richard is survived by his wife Frances Carr, whom he married in Houston in 1986, and her children from a prior marriage, Dirk Suter (wife Robin) and Joey Suter Pennington, (husband Jerry).
Richard and Frances were blessed with 12 grandchildren: Colt Cheadle (wife Sarah), Hope Cheadle Keane (husband Michael), John Cheadle, Tyler Cheadle, Jordan Cheadle, Cameron Klein, Chandler Klein, Chase Klein, Grant Suter, Mitchell Suter, Shane Pennington (wife Erin) and Julie Pennington and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank W. Cheadle, his mother, Lillian Schulte Cheadle and sister, Vivian L. Brown. He is survived by his sister, Mina Cheadle Sundeen and brother James E. Cheadle.
His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX, 77077. Visitation will be held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019