Richard Cirillo1943-2020Richard Cirillo passed away on November 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 26, 1943 in Houston, Tx to Josephine and Fred Cirillo. Richard is survived by his wife Judie; sons, Russell and Shane and their spouses Dixie and Whitney; grandchildren, Page and Mark; and numerous family members and friends. When his nation called, he answered by joining the Air Force. After his military service, he earned a BA in Journalism from the University of Houston. He was devoted to his wife and family and had a passion for politics. A celebration of life will be held next year.