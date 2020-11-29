1/1
Richard Cirillo
1943 - 2020
Richard Cirillo
1943-2020
Richard Cirillo passed away on November 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 26, 1943 in Houston, Tx to Josephine and Fred Cirillo. Richard is survived by his wife Judie; sons, Russell and Shane and their spouses Dixie and Whitney; grandchildren, Page and Mark; and numerous family members and friends. When his nation called, he answered by joining the Air Force. After his military service, he earned a BA in Journalism from the University of Houston. He was devoted to his wife and family and had a passion for politics. A celebration of life will be held next year.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
