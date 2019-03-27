|
Richard "Clark" Webb, Jr
1964-2019
Clark was born February 11, 1964 to Richard C. Webb, Sr. and Sara "Sally" Slaton Webb in Houston, Texas. He joined Sally and Merlin on Thursday, March 21, 2019. We adored him from the day he was born.
Services are at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Visitation starts at 1:00 pm with the service officated by The Reverend RJ Heijman, from St. Martin's Episcopal Church, beginning at 2:00 with the burial to follow. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to The First Tee Foundation, Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019