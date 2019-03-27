Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
For more information about
Richard Webb
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Clark Webb Jr.


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Clark Webb Jr. Obituary
Richard "Clark" Webb, Jr
1964-2019
Clark was born February 11, 1964 to Richard C. Webb, Sr. and Sara "Sally" Slaton Webb in Houston, Texas. He joined Sally and Merlin on Thursday, March 21, 2019. We adored him from the day he was born.
Services are at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Visitation starts at 1:00 pm with the service officated by The Reverend RJ Heijman, from St. Martin's Episcopal Church, beginning at 2:00 with the burial to follow. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to The First Tee Foundation, Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now