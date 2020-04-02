|
Richard Reilly Collins
1923-2020
Richard Reilly Collins, 96, of Deer Park, TX, passed away on March 29, 2020. The son of Harry Thomas Collins and Emma Mae Reilly, he grew up in Livingston, TX, where he graduated from Livingston High School in 1941. He attended Rice Institute and received his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He spent 2 years in the Pacific and China during WWII. On his return to civilian life he graduated from U of H with a Chemical Engineering degree in 1948. He worked in the west Texas oil fields for Halliburton and in 1949 went to work for Shell Oil Company in the Research Department. He retired from Shell after 38 years.
Richard married Marie Hughen in 1947. They were married 64 years until her passing in 2011. He is survived by his daughter, Cathleen Collins, his son Mitchell Collins and family of wife Donna and sons Stephen and James, his son Kerry Collins and family of wife Molly and sons William and Andrew, his sister Emma Jane Dooley and husband Brian Dooley.
Richard was an Eagle Scout and worked with the Boy Scouts of America for 20 years in Troop 176. He liked to play tennis, hunt, fish and play bridge. Richard was a member of First Baptist Church of Pasadena, TX since 1949. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park in Pasadena, TX. Memorials can be sent to the Boy Scouts of America in his name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020