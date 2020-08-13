1/1
Richard Cook
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Dale "Ricky" Cook
1952-2020
Richard "Ricky" Cook was a longtime resident of Houston, Texas. He lived a full and purposeful life from 7/17/52 to 8/11/2020. Ricky graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Geology. He settled in Houston and started his first and last job as a geologist at Pennzoil, later becoming Devon Energy.
He was a loving and devoted father and recent grandfather who always made spending time with them a priority. Ricky made friends wherever he went and had many interests including live music, the Hill Country, happy hours with friends, music cruises, walking his dogs, spending time in prayer, and playing his trumpet. One of his greatest joys was playing trumpet in several bands including the Lone Star Symphonic band.
He is survived by his son Cody Cook, brothers David and Brian Cook, grandson Jackson Cook, and girlfriend Kaydee Cooper.
Donations can be made to the Lonestar Symphonic Band on Ricky's behalf.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 12, 2020
Cody, Kaydee, and the Cook family,
I'm very sorry for your loss. Ricky was my friend for the last 25 years and I always enjoyed visiting with him. Always happy and cheerful. I loved that about him. He was always interested in how my family was doing. I will miss his smile. Rest easy Ricky. I'm proud to say I was your friend.
Drew Lomonte
Friend
August 12, 2020
With all our memories playing beside him, we want to say that we feel so sorry for Ricky... A person who was always kind to each one.
We don’t have words enough to express our sadness.
God will have him close for sure!!!
Eloy and Valentina Salgado
Friend
August 12, 2020
Ricky will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.❤
Jennifer Walsdorf
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved