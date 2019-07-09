|
|
Richard "Dick" Curran
1935-2019
Richard "Dick" Curran, of Houston, passed away Monday, the 8th of July. He was 83.
A more specific and detailed obituary will be published in this Wednesday's edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 11th of July, in the Jasek Chapel and Parlor of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 12th of July at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston.
Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 9, 2019