|
|
Richard Joseph Czarnik
1941-2019
Richard Joseph Czarnik, "Dick", 77, of Sugar Land, Texas, passed away on July 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Vigil Service & Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. 4th Street in Richmond.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with interment at Morton Cemetery.
A lunch reception to celebrate his life will follow at Sacred Heart Family Life Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 6, 2019