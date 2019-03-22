|
Rev. Richard Edward Daniels
1934-2019
Rev. Richard E. Daniels passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. He pastored Garden of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, Texas for 37 years. He was married to Melvina Willis-Daniels for 60+ years and they have 5 children. He loved his family and always promoted Family Fellowships. To many of his friends and family, he was affectionately called "Bo Daniels." He was a graduate of Jack Yates High School and attended Texas Southern University. He was associated with many Minister Organizations in the city of Houston and the National Baptist Convention of America, Inc. Memorial Service for Rev. Daniels will be Friday, March 22, 2019 @ 7:00 p.m.at the Garden of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 4715 Griggs Rd., Houston, Texas, 77021, Dr. Robert E. Daniels, Sr. Pastor. Homegoing Celebration for Rev. Daniels will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, Viewing from 10:00a.m.-10:55 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m., at Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church,7817 Calhoun Rd., Houston, Texas 77033, Dr. Max Miller, Pastor Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019