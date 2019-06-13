Home

Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Richard Davidsohn
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
Richard Davidsohn

Richard Davidsohn Obituary
Richard Davidsohn
1958-2019
Richard Davidsohn, age 61, entered into eternal rest on June 8, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinsonism and Lewy-Body Dementia. He is survived by his wife, Carminia Edralin-Davidsohn and his two children: Kristopher Adam and Paula Victoria. He is preceded in death by his father Solomon and his brother Michael. He is survived by his mother Shirley, and sisters Wendy and Belinda, and brothers Robert, Philip, and Benjamin. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 14, at 10 AM at Klein Funeral Homes at 9719 Wortham Blvd, Houston, TX 77065. Interment to follow in Klein Memorial Park, Cypress North Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 13, 2019
