Richard Engelkemeir
1950 - 2020
Dr. Richard
Engelkemeir
1950-2020
Our much loved and respected husband and father passed away on September 18, 2020 at West Houston Medical Center after long suffering caused by complications from diabetes. His ordeal was made unbearable due to the inhumane policy in connection with the corona virus that deprived him of visitors. He had to draw his last breath alone and without his family at his side.
Richard's final resting place aligns with his request to be placed at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in the Terrace Mausoleum.
He is survived and missed by his wife, his son, his relatives, coworkers and friends.
Share a memory: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/dr-richard-engelkemeir-9372319

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
