Richard Daniel Frederking
1938-2019
Richard Daniel Frederking, age 81, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Cypress, TX. Dan is survived by his wife Margo, children: Kathryn Davies and husband Chris, Todd Frederking and Chris Frederking and wife Kristi, in addition to 3 grandchildren. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 14225 Hargrave Rd, Houston, TX 77070. Inurnment will be at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019