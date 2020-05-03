Richard "Dick" Frey
RICHARD "DICK" FREY was an amazing man – a one-of-a-kind original – who lived an impactful life! Dick went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25th, in the presence of his family. Dick was the oldest of four children born to Ernest and Elizabeth Frey in Englewood, New Jersey. He grew up in California, graduated from Texas A&M, and lived his professional life in Houston and Tomball, Texas. The biggest game-changing decision of Dick's life outside of his relationship with Christ was marrying Shirley Ann Sizemore. They met on a blind date, courted for three months, married on June 7, 1960, and were inseparable for the next 49 years of marriage! They partnered together as parents and served together in ministry. Dick leaves behind his daughter Ramonda and son-in-love Tom Lunsford of Zambia, Africa and children Luke and Emily Lunsford, Abby and Tyler Rosas, and Tyler and Lucy Lunsford, and great-grandsons Caleb, Eli, Noah, Titus, and Jonah; his son Ernie and daughter-in-love Anne of The Woodlands and children Morgan, Meredith, and Madison; and son Jack and daughter-in-love Jennifer of Tomball and their children Logan and Alyssa Frey, Lauren and Reid Petty, Austin and Maddie Frey, Alli and Garrett Harlan, and Andrew and Sara Thomas. Professionally, Dick sold real estate and one of the joys of his life was partnering with his best friend and brother the late Jack Frey. Football was an extremely important aspect of Dick's life both as a college and professional player and as a coach. Though never earning a high school letter, he played for three seasons for the Aggies and won a ring with the 1961 Houston Oilers. Dick was a faithful husband, father, grandfather ("Papa"), brother, uncle and friend to all. Dick has "fought the good fight, he has finished the race, he has kept the faith." A private viewing and memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 2nd at Klein's Funeral Home in Tomball. In lieu of flowers, the family's desire is to further the legacy of disciple-making in the US and Africa. Donations can be made to Global Outreach International for the Richard and Shirley Ann Frey Discipleship Fund at www.globaloutreach.org/giving/project-details/samuel-l-simpson-fellowship or send to Global Outreach International, P.O. Box One, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.