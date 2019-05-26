Richard G. Martin, Jr. M.D.

1947-2019

Richard Gordon Martin, Jr. M.D., age 72, passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday, the 21st of May 2019. He was a native Houstonian and a current resident of Miramar Beach, Florida.

Richard was born in Baltimore, Maryland on the 28th of February 1947, an early product of the post-war baby boom. His parents relocated to Texas when he was an infant. He was the oldest child of Dr. Richard & Bootsie Martin. Richard graduated from Lamar High School in 1965 where he played football, ran track, and was on the swim team. He then attended the University of Texas in Austin where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He later graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in chemistry. He went on to the University of Texas Medical School where he graduated in 1981. He did his internship and residency in general surgery in Houston. An academic appointment as Assistant Professor Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston followed from 1987 to 1990. He went on to practice medicine in Texas, Tennessee, and Florida over the course of his almost four decade career.

Richard was a loving father of six, devoted husband, and the most caring physician. He took care of his patients right up until the end. He believed in treating each patient as an important individual, and made sure to know each one on a personal level. His bedside manner was revered by those he cared for.

He loved the ocean, beautiful landscapes, architecture, snow skiing, tennis, politics, history, antiques, and fancy restaurants. But above all things, Richard loved his family. He took his children on many road trips in the family Suburban, visiting 48 States throughout their childhood. He made them appreciate every famous rock or tree along the way. His children's accomplishments were his life's true joy; from high school and college graduations, exciting careers, weddings, and births, they were the best times of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debbie, and children, Richard (Meghan) Martin, Keely (Chuck) Staten, Farrah Martin, Lanna (Quinn) Martin, Alisty Martin, Ross (Catherine) Martin; brother, Lee (Filomena) Martin; sister, Giggy (Matt) Thanheiser; grandchildren, Everett & Adah Worden, Edward Staten, and Rose Martin.

His life's work lives on in the countless patients he helped, and the family he so loved and cherished. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 28th of May in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 29th of May, in the chapel of The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard in Houston, where The Rev. Reagan Cocke, Senior Associate Pastor, is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in Sumner Hall.

Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private entombment in the Chapel of the Oaks Mausoleum at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.

Please visit Richard's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary