|
|
Richard S Gregory
1935-2020
Richard Speer Gregory (Greg), born in So Orange, NJ was a retired Air Force jet pilot who then spent the rest of his career flying as a Corporate Pilot for Service Corporation International.
During his Air Force career as a jetfighter pilot he served in Vietnam and Korea, receiving many decorations and awards.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dolores Gregory and three daughters; Tanya Gregory, Rana Gregory O'Quinn, Karena Gregory West and husband Andrew and four grandchildren; Keagan and Kyndahl O'Quinn and Hunter and Nate West. Also left to cherish his memory are one brother and five sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 pm at Forest Park Lawndale located at 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas 77023. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 1612 East Walker, League City, TX 77573 with a reception to follow the mass and the interment will be at 2:00 pm at Forest Park Lawndale cemetery located at 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573 phone contact 281-332-3031.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020