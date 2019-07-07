Richard H. Skinner

1930-2019

Richard H. Skinner, age 89 , born in Tulsa, OK, was called to his creator on Tuesday, the 2nd of July 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

Richard attended North Texas State University and South Texas Law School. He was a man of many talents and passions. He enjoyed spending time with his family in The Grand Teton National Park, his Albemarle Farm and Colonial Williamsburg.

Richard had a distinguished career as a partner at Arthur Andersen and president of First Mortgage of Texas. He sat on the board of many foundations.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Burnice Jack Skinner and Maple Inez Ditto Skinner and brothers, Dr. Samuel Joseph Skinner and Jack Ditto Skinner.

Richard "Grandfather" is survived by his loving wife, Gloria H. Skinner, and his children, S. Lynne Skinner, Richard H. Skinner, II, Robert S. Skinner and Amy S. Hammond. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Richard H. Skinner, III and his wife, Lisa, Jacquelyn Skinner Compton and her husband, Mark, Adam Skinner and his wife, Jaylyn, Suzanne Elizabeth Skinner, Katherine Skinner Stalcup and her husband, Mark, Charles Stewart Skinner, Virginia Skinner Harris and her husband, Russell, Brittney Elizabeth Hammond, William Wyatt Hammond and John Ryder Hammond. He also has 6 great- grandchildren, Aubrey and Henson Compton, Luke Skinner, Zoe and Seb Skinner and Madeline Stalcup.

The family would like to thank Dr. James L. Pool for his steadfast care.

Also, a special thanks to Nyra Cantu and Glenda Ahmed for their love and care of our father. He is beloved by many.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 10th of July, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 11th of July, in the chapel of The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard in Houston, where The Rev. Reagan Cocke, Senior Associate Pastor, is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent Sumners Hall.

Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to Baylor College of Medicine, mailed to the Comprehensive Health Care Clinic, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, MSC#800, P.O. Box 4976, Houston, TX 77210 (www.BCM.EDU/Giving); or to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Post Office Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187-9910.

Please visit Mr. Skinner's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019