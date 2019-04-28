|
|
Richard (Dick) H. Hanneman
1931-2019
Dick Hanneman died April 5, 2019. Friends are warmly invited to gather with the family during a reception from 6 – 8 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Bradshaw-Carter Memorial and Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama Street, in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, tax-deductible donations may be made to the Ragnot Amateur Sailing Association (RASA), a youth sailing program at the Houston Yacht Club, 3620 Miramar Drive, Shoreacres, TX 77571
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019