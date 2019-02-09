Richard Neal Henricks

1934-2019

Richard N. Henricks passed away on Sunday, the 3rd of February 2019, at the age of 84.

Born in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, on the 2nd of August 1934, the only child of Ralph and Inez Henricks. He grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, graduating from Will Rogers High School. He attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where he majored in Architectural Engineering and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After college, Richard joined his dad's building and woodworking company in Tulsa. It was there that he met Virginia. Soon after, they married and moved to Houston.

Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a true all sports fan. But his greatest love and pride was working with his hands to create an original piece of handcrafted furniture. A master carpenter who never advertised, just "Let the quality of the work speak for itself." He enjoyed collecting and restoring old tools, as well as a good Sunday auto race. He loved to cook and was equally at home with a scotch and prime rib as he was a beer and an oyster po-boy, over which he spun many a yarn!

Richard leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Virginia, his son, Richard Kyle of Houston, his daughter, Ginny Keyser (Jason) of Houston, and three grandchildren; Hudson, Kate, and Lauren Keyser.

There will be a celebration of life service in the First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 5300 Main Street, on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary