Breaux Bridge - A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am,on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge, for

Richard "Dickie" Joseph Hebert, Sr.,79, of Houston, Texas who passed away on September 2, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday.

Deacon Marcel "Butch" Hebert will officiate at the Funeral Service.

Inurnment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.

Born November 27, 1940 in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, he was the son of the late Chester Joseph Hebert and the late Edwina Crowder Hebert of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.

Richard spent his life in the trucking business and was famous for his stories and jokes. His early years were spent in Breaux Bridge helping to build the family business, Hebert GMC, servicing the booming oil business of southwest Louisiana, and later working in the Houston market with Houston MACK. He never met a stranger and, to his last day, wished he could have met his famous "Boudreaux and Thibodeaux"!

He is survived by his four children, Bessann Watson (Gary) of Pensacola, Florida, Aleis Tusa (Jay) of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Richard Hebert, Jr. (Rusty) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Victoria Gischel of The Woodlands, Texas and three grandchildren, William Tusa, Katie Tusa, and Sophie Gischel.

He is also survived by his sisters, Emilie Dever (John) of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana and Dorothy Dubuisson of Pensacola, Florida, and his brother Chester Hebert (Marlene) of Denver, Colorado.

He has also left behind his dear "adopted" family of his late wife Rosemarie Hebert...Terrie Wheeler, Kim Bennick, Robin Humphrey (John), Beth Bashinski (Dennis), Michael Ankney (Lois), Amber Thompson (Garry), Brady Bennick, Ashlee Bennick, Tyler Humphrey, Matthew Humphrey, William Humphrey, Alex Bashinski, Darren Bashinski, Kelcie Roe, Alexandra Elder, Allyson Reneau, Brianna Reneau, Cassidy Thompson, Carsyn Thompson, Erin Thompson, August Roe, Sparrow Elder, and Emery Elder.

He will be dearly missed and his stories will live on....



