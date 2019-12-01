Home

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallowood Baptist Church
555 Tallowood Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Richard Holley


1928 - 2019
Richard Holley Obituary
Richard Melvin Holley
1928-2019
Richard "Dick" Melvin Holley of Houston, TX, passed away on his 91st birthday surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Dick was born on November 24, 1928 in Memphis, TN to Clyde E. Holley, Sr. and Florence Ginnaven Holley. He graduated from South Side High School in 1946 and enlisted in the US Navy, serving at the submarine base in New London, CT until 1948 with an Honorable Discharge and continued his education at Memphis State University.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jeanne Holley, daughter Sharyn Jeanne Pleasant, parents Mr. and Mrs. Clyde E. Holley, Sr., sister Elizabeth Lee Holley, brother Clyde E. Holley, Jr. and sister Jan Holley Long.
He is survived by his daughter, Melinda Holley Byrd and her husband Bob, grandchildren Lauren Byrd Bosse (Kyle), Kristen Byrd Sheffey (Christopher), Chad Pleasant, Courtney Pleasant Mickan (John), and Kimberly Fricke Gattis (Eric), and great-granddaughters, Allison, Rowan, and Willa.
Dick's passion was playing golf and he played on the Memphis State University Golf Team and in 1946 he won the Tennessee State High School Championship at Richland Country Club in Nashville and the City of Memphis High School Championship. He was always ready for a game of golf and played every Saturday for many years with a group of friends and won numerous local tournaments.
He moved to Houston for his career in sales and was a manufacturer's representative for automotive equipment companies and then owned his own business. He came out of retirement to work at Jones Oil and enjoyed mentoring to other sales people for several years before his final retirement in 2004. He was a natural salesman and won awards throughout his career for being the tops in sales for various companies he represented. He was known and admired for his honesty, integrity, and for always putting his customers first.
Dick was happiest in his role as "Papa" to his grandchildren and great-granddaughters and loved spending time with them and attending their school, dance, and sporting events. He also enjoyed his neighbors on Doliver Drive and the kids on the street were always welcome in his and Jeanne's home for cookies and they could be found most days hanging out with Dick in the backyard.
There will be a visitation on Monday, December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Tallowood Baptist Church in the Chapel on Tuesday, December 3rd at 11:00am, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may donate to Tallowood Baptist Church, 555 Tallowood Road, Houston, Texas, 77024 in Dick's memory.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
