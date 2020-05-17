Richard Johnson
1951 - 2020
JOHNSON, Richard Douglas - age 68 of Houston, TX, formerly of Grand Blanc, MI and Flint, MI, passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Cremation arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton, MI 48430
Richard was born June 28, 1951 in Flint, MI the son of John D. and Ernestine L. (Shaw) Johnson. Rick was known for his sense of humor and his love of animals.
He is survived by: siblings, David M. (Donna Bondy) Johnson, Larry A. Johnson, Margo L. Johnson, and Brian A. (Patricia) Johnson; several nieces and nephews; special friends who cared for him, Jeanie, Marven, Nancy, Heli, and Elizabeth.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and partner, Michael Seabolt. Online tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

