|
|
Richard Leroy Hokenson
1924-2020
Surrounded by his loving family, Richard Leroy Hokenson went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 7, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Richard (Dick) was born on July 3, 1924 in Hettinger, North Dakota to Elmer and Ebba Hokenson. Dick voluntarily enlisted into the U.S. Army in January 1943. He later transferred to the U.S. Army Air Corps where he proudly served as a navigator in World War II. Following three years of service and an honorable discharge, Dick attended and graduated from The University of Texas in 1950, where he was an active member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. Dick's career path in the automobile industry led him to Dallas, Texas, where me met the love of his life, Laverne McCann. They married in 1954 and modeled a beautiful marriage that lasted 64 years until Laverne's passing in 2019. In 1960, they made their home on Meadowcroft in Houston, Texas. As a kid who had worked alongside his close knit family as they struggled mightily through the Great Depression, Dick had an appreciation for the simple things in life. With a beautiful wife, two kids he adored (Craig and Lori) and now a loving home, Dick truly felt like he was living the American Dream. Dick enjoyed a long career as the Controller for Volvo Southwest, Inc. and later in life enjoyed a career in commercial real estate. When he retired, he became a favorite voice on the radio to the sight-impaired community as a volunteer for over 25 years at Sight Into Sound in Houston. By popular listener demand, Dick's taping of Houston columnist and author Leon Hale's book One Man's Christmas was broadcast annually on Christmas Day. When Dick wasn't playing bridge, working in the yard, cheering on the Longhorns or Astros, he was at Riverbend. There, he was a fixture, either on the golf course or in the weight room, until the age of 92. Dick was an incredibly devoted father, never missing Craig's or Lori's games or activities growing up. When grandkids finally came along, William and Henry became the light of his life. He taught his family the value of investing in relationships. Dick made it look effortless to keep in touch with his 9 siblings, countless nieces and nephews, college buddies, neighbors, and co-workers, all with an uncanny ability to recall specific dates and details of special times together. By his example, Dick leaves a legacy of compassion, humility, strength of character, and unconditional love. His voice will be respected and remembered fondly as the voice of reason. Dick is survived by his son, Craig of Garland, Texas and his wife, Sandy; his daughter Lorell (Lori) Watson of Dallas, Texas and her husband, David; grandsons William Richard Watson and Henry Juban Watson; his sister, Helen Watkins of Fergus Falls, Minnesota and her husband, Bill; his brother Reverend Rodney Hokenson of Kalamazoo, Michigan and his wife, Helen; and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ebba, and by his siblings Harley Hokenson, Margaret Brown, Marion Wormley, Evelyn Jungck, Lilas McCullough, Lynn Hokenson and Odean Hokenson. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, February 21 at 2:00pm at Sparkman/Hillcrest, 7405 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas. A celebration of Dick's life will take place at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land, Texas on Friday, April 10 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to Sightintosound.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020