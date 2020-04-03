Home

Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services (walk-through viewing only)
9013 Scott St.
Houston , TX
View Map
Richard Lewis Williams Sr.


1934 - 2020
Richard Lewis Williams Sr. Obituary
Richard Lewis
Williams, Sr.
1934-2020
Richard Lewis Williams Sr., expired (Tuesday) March 24, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 9-10a.m. on (Saturday) April 4, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) April 4, 2020 at Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Charlie Hall, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020
