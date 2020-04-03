|
|
Richard Lewis
Williams, Sr.
1934-2020
Richard Lewis Williams Sr., expired (Tuesday) March 24, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 9-10a.m. on (Saturday) April 4, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) April 4, 2020 at Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Charlie Hall, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020