Richard "Dick"

Thomas Limback

1947-2020

Richard Thomas Limback(Dick) died June 9, 2020 of complications due to Parkinson's Disease. Dick was born Sept. 10, 1947 in Farmington, MN. He grew up in St. Paul where he attended Cretin High School, the U of Minn.(BA) and St. Thomas Univ.(MA). A few years later he met the love of his life Deborah Johnson. They married in 1971 and moved the following year to Houston, TX where they resided for the next 30 years.

Dick spent his career in the wholesale and retail meat industry where he created many lasting friendships. Starting his career with Kroger Foods and ending with Sara Lee/Hillshire Farms in 2002. For fun he and Debbie played golf and tennis and enjoyed traveling with their faithful canine companions. Dick loved to coach sports and as Head Coach of the Bellaire Bears youth football team did so, successfully for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the boys and teaching them to play a game he knew and loved. He and Debbie also enjoyed many summers together with family and friends at their cabin in Colorado.

In 2012, Dick and Debbie moved back to the Twin Cities to be near family and friends, where they hosted the annual family Christmas party and Dick played Santa. He was also always up for watching anything sports, be it college or pro, Texas, Oklahoma or Minnesota.

Dick was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2013 and spent many years coping well until a fall in 2018 put him into assisted care and eventually into hospice on June 5, 2020. He died on June 9, 2020.

Dick is preceded in death by parents Russ and Jean Limback and brother James Limback. He is survived by his wife, Debbie and his four sisters LouAnn Stetch(Gary) of Winnepeg, Linda Limback(Maurie Lazarus), Nancy Paulsen(Ken) and Donna Limback(Dan Reyelts) all of the Twin Cities and sister-in-law Sue Limback of Fort Worth, Texas. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and many of the next generation. His many friends, colleagues and coworkers from Houston to Colorado to Minnesota will remember Dick for his willingness to help , his kindness and his wry sense of humor.

A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when Dick's life can be celebrated unencumbered by social distancing. It is requested that any donations go to the Parkinson's Foundation or Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minnesota They both have web sites where donations can be made.



