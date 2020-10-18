1/
Richard Littleton
1943 - 2020

Richard "Dick" G. Littleton
1943-2020
A gentle man and a gentleman and a man of quiet faith. On October 7, 2020, Dick succumbed to his lengthy battle with cancer at Christopher House, Austin TX. He will be extremely missed by his wife, Judi, of 57 years, his children, Traci Wooten (Bob), and Nick Littleton (Sheila); his grandchildren Tyler and Alison Wooten and Maddie and Sarah Littleton, and his sister Ann.
After retiring from Exxon, he went on to enjoy the fruits of his labor on the shores of Lake Travis. His quiet presence will be missed by the many friends he made chili cooking, scuba diving, volunteering for over 25 years at JDRF walks, his community service to Briarcliff, and his adventures with his grandkids and travel buddies.
A Celebration of Life (COVID conscious) will be held November 1st, at 2:00pm at Blissful Hill in Spicewood, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or a Humane Society of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Blissful Hill
