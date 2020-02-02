|
|
Richard McCracken
1936-2020
Richard McCracken passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Woodlands, Texas.
A celebration of his life will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church in the Woodlands, Texas. Visitation will be from 10-11am with the funeral Mass following from 11-12.
He was born on June 17, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio and moved with his family to Dallas, Texas in 1944. He was a proud graduate of Dallas Jesuit High School and the University of Texas where he earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He had a robust career at Mobil Oil which led him and his family all over the world after which he had a long retirement filled with golf, travel and volunteering in the Woodlands, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte McCracken. He is also survived by his children, Trisha McCracken; Deborah McCracken Discon (Thomas Discon); Michael McCracken (Roxanne McCracken); Molly McCracken Fenner (Chet Fenner) and grandchildren, Ashlee Rausch DeFilippis; Charlotte Discon Strief; Megan Discon; Marissa Discon; Carson McCracken; Charlie Fenner; Bridget Fenner; and great grandchildren James DeFilippis, Jack DeFilippis, and Rhey Strief.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity (Montgomery County) or Christo Rey Jesuit.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020