Richard (Dick) Lewis Nelson

1927-2019

Born June 21, 1927 to Dorothy Lee and Richard Arthur Nelson of Kansas City, Kansas

Taken to our lord on: March 21, 2019

Dick had two siblings: a sister, Dorothy (Dottie) Spivey, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and a brother, David Nelson (deceased).

Dick leaves behind his loving wife, Belva Ann Nelson, whom he married on January 19, 1979, and a large family who loved him very much and will miss him dearly.

Children: Richard Scott Nelson and wife Sharon of Liberty, Missouri; Dianne Nelson Lindsay and husband Mark Edward Lindsay of Leawood, Kansas; Mark Nelson of Kansas City, Kansas; and Margaret Allison Warren and husband Richard Warren, currently residing in Germany. Step-children: Cheryl Naiser Latif of Galveston, Texas; Gerald Naiser and wife Teri of Austin, Texas; Richard James Naiser II (deceased) and wife Monique of New Orleans, Louisiana; and Robert Wayne Naiser (deceased).

Grandchildren: Jeff Nelson, Eric Nelson, Daniel Warren, Katie Warren, Richard Naiser III, Josie Naiser, Sean Latif, Sarah Latif, Hailey Naiser, and Catherine Naiser.

Great Grandchild: Hunter Naiser

Dick graduated early from Wyandotte High School in May of 1945 and was accepted into the Coast Guard immediately thereafter. This was near the end of World War II and he proudly served on a ship that brought troops home from all over the world.

After his service to our country, Dick found employment at L.G. Barcus and Sons in December 1948 as a pile driver foreman in the Kansas City area. He later became the General Superintendent in 1951 in charge of building bridges, dams, and other civil engineering projects over a five-state area until he left in 1977 to move to Houston, Texas. There he met his wife of 40 years and started his own company, RL Nelson Construction, specializing in foundation repair.

Dick was a life member of Masonic Lodge #3 in Wyandotte, Kansas where his membership spanned more than 54 years. Dick was also an active member of both the Scottish Rite and the Shriners, where he served as President of the Director's Staff and Chairman of the Business Advisory Council.

Dick was an active sailor. Prior to moving to Texas, he built a 25-foot sailboat, free form, which he named Pantheos. This name was carried forward onto his second sailboat, Pantheon, which made its home primarily on the Gulf Coast, near their home in Baytown. Dick and his wife enjoyed sailing. Dick sailed offshore with the Harvest Moon Regatta and the Regatta De Los Amigos, which sailed for many nights racing to South Texas and the Veracruz Peninsula. Dick was Past Commodore of the San Leon Sailing Club and a member of the Houston Yacht Club. Dick was very proud to receive his Captain's License to operate passenger marine vessels from the United States Coast Guard in 1990.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baytown, Texas at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5th, 2019. All friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Dick's name.