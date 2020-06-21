Richard Nepomnick

Richard "Rick" Alan Nepomnick

1956-2020

Richard "Rick" Alan Nepomnick, born January 25, 1956, and passed away peacefully June 2, 2020. Rick was born and raised in Houston, TX. He graduated from Bellaire High School in 1974 & attended The University of Texas in Austin. He had a lifelong passion for music and was an accomplished guitar player. He loved anything associated with the Longhorns and the Astros. His Colt 45's uniform from when he was 6 yrs old today is part of the collection in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Rick never met a stranger. He will always be remembered for his kindness, incredible sense of humor and his ability to make everyone around him feel special.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold Nepomnick, Sara Nepomnick Masters, stepfather Wilton Masters & in laws Oliver "Ed" Speer, & Marie Speer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Juanita Speer Nepomnick, sister, Jill Nepomnick, step sister Terri Reich, step brothers Ray, Ron & Paul Masters, in laws Jim Speer, Noel & Julie Speer Dietz, Jon & Anne Speer and many nieces & nephews.

Rick will be greatly missed by his extensive group of family & friends.



