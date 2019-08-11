Home

BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 521-0066
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
Richard "Dick" Norris


1930 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Norris
1930-2019
Richard "Dick" Norris, 88, died on August 4, 2019 in Houston. Dick was born on September 11, 1930 in Los Angeles, California.
He graduated from Harvard University and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Dick moved to Houston to pursue a career in the travel industry in 1973 and met his spouse, John Haskins, in 1984. This October they would be celebrating their 35th anniversary.
He is survived by his loving spouse, John Haskins; sister-in-law Marilyn Norris; niece Jody Filaski, and three nephews: Brad, Scott, and Brian.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dick's life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from three o'clock until six o'clock at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 W. Alabama Street in Houston. Please dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Dick to the Nature Conservancy.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
