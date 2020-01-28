Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Vick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Vick Sr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard P. Vick Sr. Obituary
Richard P. Vick Sr.
1933-2020
Richard Phillips Vick Sr passed away on January 25, 2020 at his home in Fort Myers, Florida, after a brief illness..
Richard was born in Corsicana, Texas and was raised in Beaumont, TX.
He graduated from college in 1955 from Texas A&M University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a football player with the Texas A&M Aggies, and a Junction Boy, coached by Bear Bryant.
Richard was a retired executive with the Amerada Hess Corporation, and was Director of Human Resources in North America for over 30 years.
Richard was preceeded by his wife of 63 years, Celeste Curran Vick.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -