Richard P. Vick Sr.
1933-2020
Richard Phillips Vick Sr passed away on January 25, 2020 at his home in Fort Myers, Florida, after a brief illness..
Richard was born in Corsicana, Texas and was raised in Beaumont, TX.
He graduated from college in 1955 from Texas A&M University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a football player with the Texas A&M Aggies, and a Junction Boy, coached by Bear Bryant.
Richard was a retired executive with the Amerada Hess Corporation, and was Director of Human Resources in North America for over 30 years.
Richard was preceeded by his wife of 63 years, Celeste Curran Vick.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020