Dr. Richard L. Plumb

1931-2019

Dr. Richard Leon Plumb sadly passed away on May 9, 2019 at his

home in Houston, Texas. Dr. Plumb was a leading pediatrician in Houston, Texas for over 50 years. He was a founding partner of MacGregor Medical Associates. He served on the medical staff at Texas Children's Hospital and served as president of the staff.

He was an adjunct professor at Baylor College of Medicine where his pediatric residents loved and admired him. He served as President of the Texas Pediatric Society. Dick was born in Russia, grew up in Dallas and Washington DC, attended Randolph Macon College

and the University of Maryland Medical School. He was ranked as one of the leading SuperDoctors. He served in the Navy. He was committed to his synagogue, Temple Emanu El, where he served as President. He also served as President of the Kolter Parent Teachers

Organisation, and President of the Residents Association of Brookdale Galleria.

He

was an avid birdwatcher. He was married for over 50 years to Lois Utay Plumb (d.2011), and is survived by his children, Steven (Tammy), and Marcia (Michael), his grandchildren, Anya, Nathan, Micah, Jacob, and Sarah, his sisters Diane Shalom (Moti) and Shelley,

and Shelley's son Rich, as well as his beloved nieces Elena (Joel), Sherry, and Sandy (Mike) and their children, and numerous family and friends who loved him deeply. He is also survived by his beloved companion, Deanna Kantor. His humour, graciousness, common

sense, tenacity, resilience, and devoted care to his family, friends and patients will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday May 12, 2019 at 1 pm in the main sanctuary at Temple Emanu El, 1500 Sunset Blvd., followed by burial at Emanu El Memorial Park on 8341 Bissonnet.

In lieu of flowers, contributions for Pediatric Education, in memory of Richard L. Plumb, MD, can be made to Texas Children's Hospital,Office of Philanthropy, Ste. 5214, PO Box 300630, Houston, TX 77230-0630. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary