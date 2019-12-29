Houston Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
2602 South Houston Avenue
Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-2171
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pospiech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Pospiech


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Pospiech Obituary
Richard J. Pospiech
1941-2019
Richard Joseph Pospiech was born April 10, 1941 in Syracuse, New York to the parentage of Joseph and Charlotte Pospiech. Richard passed away December 24, 2019 in Kingwood, Texas. Preceeding Richard in death are his parents and a brother, Robert Pospiech. He is survived by: Daughters,Leigh Lunsford (Kregg), Patti Smith (John), Son, Scott Pospiech. Granddaughters: Grace and Jacqueline Lunsford, Ava, Bradie and Madison Smith. Sisters and Brothers: Charlotte DiGenaro, Joanne Gardino, Barbara Mayer, Edward Pospiech, James Pospiech, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now