Richard J. Pospiech
1941-2019
Richard Joseph Pospiech was born April 10, 1941 in Syracuse, New York to the parentage of Joseph and Charlotte Pospiech. Richard passed away December 24, 2019 in Kingwood, Texas. Preceeding Richard in death are his parents and a brother, Robert Pospiech. He is survived by: Daughters,Leigh Lunsford (Kregg), Patti Smith (John), Son, Scott Pospiech. Granddaughters: Grace and Jacqueline Lunsford, Ava, Bradie and Madison Smith. Sisters and Brothers: Charlotte DiGenaro, Joanne Gardino, Barbara Mayer, Edward Pospiech, James Pospiech, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019