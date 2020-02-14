Houston Chronicle Obituaries
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
2602 South Houston Avenue
Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-2171
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
2 Kings Lake Estates
Humble, TX
Richard Pospiech J.


1941 - 2020
Richard J. Pospiech
1941-2019
Richard Joseph Pospiech was born April 10, 1941 in Syracuse, New York. Richard passed away December 24, 2019 in Kingwood, Texas. He is survived by: Daughters, Leigh (Kregg) Lunsford and Patti (John) Smith; Son, Scott Pospiech; Granddaughters, Grace and Jacqueline Lunsford, Ava, Bradie and Madison Smith and his sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

He was a star Parochial League basketball player for Sacred Heart Academy, and played basketball for Syracuse University and Hardin-Simmons University.
While in Texas, he met and married Retta Head and had three children.
Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-5 pm at 2 Kings Lake Estates, Humble, Texas 77346.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020
