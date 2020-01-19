Home

Nie Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc
3767 W Liberty Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 302-1000
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
306 N. Division St.
Ann Arbor, MI
Richard Robinson


1934 - 2020
Richard Robinson Obituary
Richard Alan (Dick) Robinson
1934-2020
Richard Alan (Dick) Robinson, 85, formerly of Houston (1979-1997), passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was married to Maralyn Winter Robinson from 1963 until her death in 1999. Dick spent his career in finance, nearly all with the J. I. Case Company and then its parent company, Tenneco, Inc. He spent his years in Houston as Treasurer and then Pension Fund Manager at Tenneco's downtown headquarters. Dick is survived by his sons, William Carleton Robinson of Summit, New Jersey, and Bruce Marshall Robinson of Ann Arbor, Michigan. A service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 306 N. Division St., Ann Arbor, MI. Memorial
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
