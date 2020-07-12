Richard Robinson Nelson, Jr.
1927-2020
Richard Robinson Nelson, Jr. peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, the 9th of July 2020, surrounded by family. He was 93 years of age.
Dick was born on the 18th of June 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Richard Robinson Nelson, Sr. and Penelope Nelson, and after her passing he was raised by his stepmother Helen Nelson.
Dick grew up in Kansas City and attended Pembroke-Hill School and Culver Military Academy, and graduated from Kemper Military School. After serving in the United States Navy, he attended The University of Missouri, where he later was a member of the school's Chancellor's Society.
In 1950, Dick moved to Texas with his insurance firm, Nelson & Kent, which was eventually sold in 1967. He then helped build Desert American Insurance Agency, Inc. At the time of its sale to Emmett & Chandler Texas Inc., he was Executive Vice President and was ultimately elected Chairman of the Board.
After moving to Texas, Dick became a passionate supporter of all things University of Texas. He was a Lifetime Member of the Texas Exes, The President's Association, The Littlefield Society, Lifetime Vice President of The University of Texas Dad's Association and The Executive Committee of The University of Texas Chancellor's Council. He had particular pride in the Marjorie S. Nelson and Richard R. Nelson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship.
He was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta and past president of the Houston Alumni Club. He was a member of the Kansas City Country Club, Houston Country Club, Allegro, and a number of insurance organizations.
Dick and Marjorie were active members of St. John the Divine and participate in its Sumner's Society. More recently, they became dedicated members of St. Martin's Episcopal Church with other members of the family. Dick and Marjorie were founders of Episcopal High School and are so proud to have two granddaughters and one grandson-in-law as graduates.
Dick lived a full and accomplished life, and was a mentor and role model for many. He and Marge traveled the world with family and friends. He had a passion for tennis and enjoyed many years of playing and forming numerous lasting friendships during his days on the courts. Dick's "happy place" was the family ranch in Dripping Springs. His greatest love, however, was his family.
Dick is survived by his loving spouse of 66 years, Marjorie Shepherd Nelson; his daughter, Helen Dale Sumers (Bill) of Austin; his son, Richard R. Nelson, III (Tricia) of Houston; and daughter, Evelyn Wiedeman (Wyeth), also of Austin; his four grandchildren, Leigh Nelson Williams (Jeffrey), Laura Nelson Persia (Wesley) of Houston; Harper Curran Wiedeman and Madison Nelson Wiedeman of Austin; and three great-grandchildren, Lucy Caroline Williams, Jake Daniel Williams, and Shepherd Brown Persia, all of Houston.
The immediate family will gather for a private inurnment at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Arrangements for a memorial service and celebration of his life are pending and will be announced here when scheduling has been confirmed.
In lieu of customary remembrances, Dick's family would be honored by a donation to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056; or to the charity of one's choice
.
