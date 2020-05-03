Dearest Em, A very dear memory I have of your dad was when you were maybe four, and you had brought your parents to visit Granberry and Gran. Your dad was a dedicated reguar early-morning runner, and was just setting off after his warm-up, when you came up to him, arms raised high in earnest supplication, indicating you wanted him to pick you up. Your dad seemed to struggle with the choice -- cardio? or good dad? -- but his struggle was brief, and he swooped you up. xoxo aunt Lis

