Richard Jerome Rome
1929-2020
Richard J. Rome died peacefully on April 25, 2020 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center after a courageous fight with COVID-19. Thanks to the kindness of the HRC staff, Richard's family was able to be with him via FaceTime and on the phone during his last days. Richard was born in Monroe, Louisiana on March 7, 1929 to Frederick Otto and Emma Smith Rosenbaum. Richard was the loving father of Emily Lispenard Rome, his only child from his previous marriage to Carol Lispenard Cheney of Hamden, Connecticut and is also survived by his son-in-law, Bill Mone and his two adored grandchildren, Isabel and Charlotte Mone of Wellesley, Massachusetts. Richard graduated from Neville High School, where he played both football and clarinet, marching with the band at halftime in his football uniform! His first job was as a stock boy at the Palace Department Store, where his mother worked as a buyer. Following high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, attended Platoon Leader's Training Camp and was later honorably discharged as a sergeant. He received a bachelor's degree from LSU, where he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, and studied geoscience at the University of Arkansas. His post graduate studies led him to work as a petroleum geologist for Bob Olson. Following this, Richard returned to retail and worked for Neiman Marcus in Dallas. He later moved to Houston where he and his business partner, William Hooper, opened William Richard, a fine men's clothing store. His final self-reinvention was as a private tutor, preparing students for standardized tests. A creative and effective teacher, he often helped students with learning differences. Richard was a longtime member of the University Club, where he enjoyed fitness and tennis, and ran three miles a day atop the galleria in the blazing Houston sun. He spoke Spanish proficiently, and was an overachieving grammarian, often to the irritation of friends and family. Known for his wicked sense of humor and quick wit, he was a master joke, limerick and storyteller. Richard also loved music of many genres, dancing, singing, dining out and parties. In 2009, Richard moved to the Simon Fireman Community in Randolph, Massachusetts to be near his daughter and her family. Facing multiple health issues, including Parkinson's, Richard transitioned to long-term care at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in 2018. The remarkable staff knew and cared for him, making his last days dignified and comfortable. This was a great comfort to his family in light of their inability to visit during these strange times. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HRC in Richard's memory. Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA 02131 https://www.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.