Richard Royall, V

1941-2019

Richard Royall, V, 77, of Round Top, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Richard was born on May 22, 1941 in Richmond, Virginia.

A national merit scholar, he graduated from St. John's School in Houston. He then attended and graduated from Princeton University with a degree in Biology. After completing his degree, he was a Rotary International Fellow at Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany. Once he returned from Germany, he enrolled in and received a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

He was the Founding Managing Director and Treasurer of the Round Top Festival Institute. Mr. Royall served on the Board of Directors of The James Dick Foundation since the Institute's founding in 1971 and during that time he held the positions of Treasurer and Secretary.

His influence can be seen everywhere at Festival Hill, especially in his gifts of architectural objects to the Concert Hall, Herzstein Plaza, Menke House, Clayton House, Bybee Library and his favorite Kaffee Kaffeine on the Plaza. He was an ardent supporter of the arts in Fayette County and how the arts and culture would be a unifier of society. He always made you laugh and made the world a better place.

He is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his "Festival Hill" family of the past fifty years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Allbritton Royall Gore; his father, Richard Royster Royall, Jr.; and step-father, William Frank Gore.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston. Interment will follow.

A Memorial Service at Festival Hill is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to The James Dick Foundation, Round Top Festival Institute, Post Office Box 89, Round Top, Texas 78954.

These funds will go towards scholarships in his honor.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas.