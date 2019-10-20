Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Worship Center of River Pointe Church
21000 Southwest Freeway
Richmond, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Russell


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Russell Obituary
Richard Louis Russell (Rick)
1951-2019
Richard Louis Russell (Rick), age 67, of Sugar Land, passed away peacefully at his home on the 17th of September 2019. He was reunited with his wife Julie, the love of his life, who preceded him in death. He was born on the 1st of October 1951 in Houston, Texas. He is survived by son, Justin Russell of Richmond; son, Travis Russell and his wife Ashley of Needville; granddaughter, Adleigh; mother, Ethelyn Judith (Judy) Russell of Houston; sister, Holly Moore of Houston; brother, Mark Russell of Houston. Rick leaves behind a large circle of lifelong friends, colleagues, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Waymon Ben Russell and wife, Julie Carol Russell. A service, in celebration of Rick's life, is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 25th of October, in the Worship Center of River Pointe Church, 21000 Southwest Freeway, Richmond, TX 77469.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now