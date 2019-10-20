|
Richard Louis Russell (Rick)
1951-2019
Richard Louis Russell (Rick), age 67, of Sugar Land, passed away peacefully at his home on the 17th of September 2019. He was reunited with his wife Julie, the love of his life, who preceded him in death. He was born on the 1st of October 1951 in Houston, Texas. He is survived by son, Justin Russell of Richmond; son, Travis Russell and his wife Ashley of Needville; granddaughter, Adleigh; mother, Ethelyn Judith (Judy) Russell of Houston; sister, Holly Moore of Houston; brother, Mark Russell of Houston. Rick leaves behind a large circle of lifelong friends, colleagues, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Waymon Ben Russell and wife, Julie Carol Russell. A service, in celebration of Rick's life, is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 25th of October, in the Worship Center of River Pointe Church, 21000 Southwest Freeway, Richmond, TX 77469.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019