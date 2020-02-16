Home

Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
(281) 332-2727
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
Richard Russell


1953 - 2020
Richard Russell Obituary
Richard W. Russell
1953-2020
Richard Wayne Russell of League City, Texas, passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born in Guymon, Oklahoma to Glenn and Allene Russell on February 13, 1953.
He attended the University of California at Berkeley and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He met his wife Gayle, while on a double date- with someone else. They married on August 2, 1981 and began a decade long spree of traveling to new and exciting places for Rick's work, beginning in Bermuda and ending in Houston, Texas. There he started his own accounting firm and later sold the successful practice. Recently retired, Rick loved the outdoors and pursued hobbies that allowed him to explore that interest including hiking, kayaking, yoga and photography.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
He is survived by his four kids- Shaun, Kim, Craig, and Chris and five grandchildren whom he loved deeply. He is also survived by his older brother, Lance Russell.
His Memorial Service will be held on February 22nd at 10am at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
