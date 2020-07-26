Richard Michael Schultz1935-2020RICHARD MICHAEL SCHULTZ passed away on July 11, 2020, at the age of 85. Born July 1, 1935, in Shreveport, Louisiana, he graduated from C.E. Byrd High School and later Centenary College. Richard worked in the family business of Southwestern Iron Corporation for many years. Upon moving to Houston in 1986, he owned and operated Delta Paper Stock Corporation until his retirement in 2006. Richard was predeceased by his parents Joe and Gertrude Schultz, and his son Brian Schultz. He is survived by his wife Ann L. Schultz, son Jeffrey Schultz, son Michael Schultz (Kem), stepdaughter Jan Franklin; five grandchildren: Colleen Bryant, Alison Borrelli, Joe Schultz, Connor Franklin, and Denise Walsh; and three great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish his memory are a host of friends and neighbors who provided many years of devoted friendship. A memorial service will be held at a later date."In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years."