Richard Merle Scott
1941-2019
Richard Merle Scott passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Sugar Land, TX July 27th at the age of 78. He was born February 28, 1941 in Witchita Falls, TX to Harold and Esther Scott. He is preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life, wife Vonnie Cobb Scott, and daughter Holly Scott. He had a very well respected career in the banking industry and is the past President of Universal Savings and Loan and West Loop Savings.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the beautiful souls at Autumn Leaves-River Stone and Sugar Land Methodist Hospital that cared for him.
"No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him."
Services will be held at the sanctuary of Sugar Land United Methodist Church, Friday August 2nd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following.
Tributes and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 31, 2019