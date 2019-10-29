Home

Richard Sessums


1958 - 2019
Richard Sessums Obituary
Richard "Dean" Sessums
1958-2019
Richard Dean Sessums, 62, of Houston, TX, passed away, 10/25/19, due to medical complications. He was born in Houston, TX, 10/5/1958. He was dedicated to his life companion of 32 years, Tracy Porter, and her son, Zachary Johnson.
Preceded in death by his father, Royse Don Sessums; and his brother, Russell David Sessums. He was survived by his mother, Janice Sessums; his brother, Royse Don Sessums, Jr. and his sister-in-law, Angela Sessums; 4 nieces; 1 nephew; 6 great nieces; and 3 great nephews.
Funeral Arrangements will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home located at 1101 Antoine Dr., Houston, TX 77055. The visitation will start at 1:00pm and the memorial service will be at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in remembrance of Dean to SIRE (https://sire-htec.org/donation-page/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019
