Richard Sewing
1933-2020
Richard Henry Sewing was born with a fire in his soul, which fueled his deep passion for business and family.
In the world of real estate and engineering, Richard, who died peacefully at home on Aug. 9, was known as a detailed expert, a consummate professional and a man of integrity.
Born on August 5, 1933, Kansas City, KS., Richard was the youngest of five children in an entrepreneurial family. Both his father, Lewis Sewing, and his brother, Donald Sewing, were involved in real estate. His uncle and mentor Henry W. Sewing was the founder of Douglass State Bank, the first black-owned bank in the Midwest and helped form Riverside National Bank, now Unity National Bank, in Third Ward. Richard was a shareholder and served on the board of Douglass State Bank.
Richard attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, MO, where he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. He later transferred to Kansas State University in Manhattan, Ks., becoming the first Black graduate in architectural engineering. He taught at the U.S. Army base at Fort Riley during college.
Richard served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and assisted in building the Council Grove Lake reservoir in Kansas. After moving to Houston in 1963, he worked as an architectural engineer with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In 1970, he assisted with the recovery efforts after Hurricane Celia ravaged Corpus Christi. He later became regional director with the U.S. Department of Commerce with offices in Dallas and Chicago.
When Richard retired from the Department of Commerce in 1987, he opened Richard H. Sewing & Associates, an engineering and inspection company that provided structural and mechanical inspections of homes and commercial buildings. He and his son, Jon, worked in the company for 33 years until Richard's retirement in January 2020, and Jon never missed a day of work. Together, they inspected thousands of properties in and around Houston and were one of the most trusted firms for real-estate inspections and engineering in the city.
Real estate was Richard's greatest passion. Since moving to Houston in the 1960s, he invested in many commercial and rental residential properties, renovated and sold houses in Third Ward. One of his first major purchases was a small motel near North MacGregor at Highway 288. With partners Garry Radford, DDS, and business owner Lewis Jackson, Richard expanded it to a 70-plus room motel called ACT II Motor Inn, which is now the site of H-E-B MacGregor Market.
Richard was a leading expert on the historic architecture of Third Ward and lived all of his years in the area. For nearly two decades, Richard also taught real-estate construction and real-estate inspection at Houston Community College central campus. Many of the professional real estate inspectors practicing in the Houston area today were taught by Richard Sewing.
Richard was married for 25 years to Sarah Rowles Sewing, and they had two children, Joy, a journalist, and Jon, a licensed real estate inspector, who were his pride and joy. In 1992, he married Patricia Sewing, who handled office management in Richard H. Sewing & Associates. She has four children who Richard considered his own: Lisa Pearsall Otey, M.D., Gurney F. Pearsall, Jr., M.D. (Marina), Staci Pearsall Tate (Stephen) and J. Patrick Pearsall, M.D. (Jessica). Their blended family also includes 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Richard was a faithful member of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. For his 87th birthday on Aug. 5, Richard received commendations from federal, state, county and local elected officials.
Across the nation, Richard was known for being a sage who imparted wisdom and humor to everyone. He was a friend, adviser and mentor to many, and he never met a stranger.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Savannah Sewing, his brothers Alfred and Donald Sewing, and his sister Lucille Cooper, PhD.
Condolences may be shared at www.mabriemortuary.com
. The private family memorial service will be held at 1 pm. Saturday and live streamed at www.mabriemortuary.com/richardsewing
.