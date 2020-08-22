1942-2020
Richard Hansel Sprouse passed away peacefully at Houston Methodist Hospital on August 18, 2020.
Born in Pasadena, Texas, on September 14, 1942 to the late Virginia and Hansel Sprouse, Richard grew up in Pasadena and graduated from South Houston High School in 1962. Many of his classmates would prove to be life-long friends.
In 1967, Richard married the love of his life Betty O' Donnell Sprouse. They shared 54 spirited years of marriage that never waned in love or compassion. Throughout the decades and during even the hardest of times this indefatigable bond only grew stronger, and many felt the reward of the loving environment they nurtured.
Always an entrepreneur at heart, in 1978 Richard launched Channel Equipment Company with Jim Pace. He later bought out his partner and expanded the Houston area-based business to Austin, Texas City, and other areas.
In December 1998, Richard sold his business and moved with Betty to Leakey, Texas, to a small piece of Hill Country known now as Owl Hollow Ranch. In this new chapter of life, he and his wife created irreplaceable memories with family and friends, hosting gatherings large and small at this slice of Heaven on Earth. It was not long after moving to Leakey that Richard opened Real Rentals to serve the community—the entrepreneurial flame, it would seem, could not be extinguished. He retired in 2017. Betty continues to operate the business.
In life, it is no exaggeration to say Richard put his full effort into everything he did. He was a no-nonsense self-made man, but also a gentle soul who won your heart with his smile and contagious laugh. Whether completing projects on the ranch, laying on the front porch giving "belly rubs" to his beloved dog, Bella, or his favorite sport, "porching," Richard's life was indeed full.
Richard is survived by his wife, Betty O'Donnell Sprouse; children, Annie Sprouse Starkey and son-in-law Homer Starkey; son Paul Sprouse; daughter Paige Sprouse Page and son-in-law Keith Page; sister Mary Smith and brother-in-law Norman Smith; sister-in-law Brenda Sprouse; sister-in-law Betty Jean O'Donnell; sister-in-law Arlene Baranda; sister-in-law Rose Licce; grandchildren Claudia Davis, Jackson King, and Liam Starkey. Richard was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family welcomes friends for a casual, come-and-go lunch on Saturday, August 22, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, at the home of Paige and Keith Page, 18002 Cloverpark Dr., Humble, TX 77346. Richard's service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 12, at Frio Canyon Baptist Church, 919 US-83, Leakey, TX 78873 with reception to follow at Frio Pecan Farms, 144 Red Wright Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wounded Warrior Project
. Please check "this donation is made on behalf of a company" and enter "In Memory of Richard Sprouse, P.O. Box 946, Leakey, TX 78873."