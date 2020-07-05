Richard James Steiner
1936-2020
Richard James Steiner, Kingwood, Texas, 84 passed away On June 26th, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas. Dick was born February 25, 1936, in Davenport, Iowa, to Leroy H. and Margaret Barron Steiner, who preceded him in death in addition to his brothers Robert and Ronald, stepmother Marie, stepsister Delores Roberts and half sister Ruth Ann.
Richard is survived by his wife Judith Steiner of 60 years, sons: James Lee and wife Diane, David Scott and wife Maria, grandchildren, Sarah, Eric, Simony, Juliana, and Isabela. He also leaves one brother, Russell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a sister Dorothy of Mount Vernon, Iowa, and one stepsister Harriet Meye of Davenport, Iowa.
Dick graduated from Mount Vernon High School (1954), Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, BS (1958), and the State University of Iowa, MS (1961) with his major interest in geology. After graduation, Dick served a hitch with the U.S. Army Reserves and then joined Humble Oil & Refining Co. (now ExxonMobil). During his 36 year career with the company, he had assignments in the exploration and production departments that took him to Houston, Baytown, Midland, Texas, and New Orleans and Lafayette, Louisiana. He was an active member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists over his career and at various times was a member of the local Geological Societies in Houston, Midland, New Orleans and Lafayette. He retired from ExxonMobil's Africa/Middle East Exploration group in Houston, Texas in 1998. In retirement, he worked at H & R Block one season and then as an AARP volunteer tax preparer thereafter.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family respectfully requests donations be made on Dick's behalf to the charity of the donor's choice
. Interment will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Mount Vernon, Iowa.