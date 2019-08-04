|
Richard Eugene Stephanow, Sr.
1942-2019
Richard Stephanow Sr., age 76, died on Wednesday, the 31st of July 2019, in his home in Houston, Texas peacefully while asleep.
Richard was born on the 9th of September 1942, in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Spring Branch High School 1960. He started at the University of Texas where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He gained his B.A. at University of Houston in 1965 and later earned his law degree from University of Houston in 1967. Richard went into private practice for many years as a criminal defense attorney. He went on to become a judge on the 232nd Criminal District Court in 1982 and later Justice of the First Court of Appeals in 1988. He also worked as General Counsel of the Texas Medical Center. Among many organizations and boards he was involved in the Houston Livestock Steer Auction Committee, Ducks Unlimited, Big Brothers and Sisters, and Tanglewood Bank Board. He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, bull rider, fisherman, hunter, golfer, and #1 Texans fan. He was always available to help someone in need. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Carl Stepahanow Jr; his father, Carl Stephanow Sr.; and his mother, Edith Evelyn Stephanow. Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Richard Stephanow Jr. and his wife Leah; and his daughter, Karen Stephanow Hargrave and her husband Bryan; granddaughters, Madeleine Hargrave, Kendall Stephanow, and Katherine Hargrave.
A memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 9th of August, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward The PTSD Foundation of America, 9724 Derrington Rd., Houston, TX 77064; or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019