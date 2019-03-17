Richard Scott Sturges

1962-2019

Richard Scott Sturges was born in Houston, Texas on the 20th of November 1962. He was the second son of Ann Deadrick Gill Sturges and Harry Wilton Sturges III. As a teenager, Scott was blessed to have his step-mother, MJ Sturges join the family.

Scott graduated from The Kinkaid School, class of 1981 and participated on the Cross-Country Team during his years there. Scott went on to attend the University of Houston where he earned his BA and then MA in Business and Finance.

Scott loved the outdoors, especially spending time at his ranches and working with the farming and ranching equipment to improve the property. The love of ranching and the outdoors was instilled in Scott at an early age with the time spent at his family farm in Kenney, Texas. He and his brother Harry had their own horses, Skipper James and Danny Boy Cody, and they helped their father attend to the cows, including their favorite named Pretty. Scott's love of animals and ranching carried over to his adulthood, tending to his own cattle, buffalo, donkeys, bunnies and chickens. No animal was too small or large, especially since Scott had recently become a beekeeper!

In recent years, Scott had been on two mission trips with Living Water International, a Christian organization that develops and supports sustainable solutions for access to water. Always compassionate and generous towards others, he was a contributor to the Frelsburg Fire Department. Those closest to him knew that he was very funny and quite the talented cook. Above everything else, Scott cherished every moment with his children, Lissy and Cinco. They loved to spend time at the ranch and going on fun vacations. He was very proud of their achievements including scholastics and athletics.

Scott is survived by the mother of their children, Carrie Trammell Scarborough, his two children, Lissy Trammell Sturges and Harry Wilton Sturges V "Cinco", his step-mother MJ Sturges, his older brother Harry Wilton Sturges IV, his niece Elizabeth Ann Sturges and their Uncle John Sturges. Scott also had numerous cousins and other family members who will miss him.

Scott is preceded in death by his younger sister, Susanna Elizabeth Sturges, his maternal grandparents Ned and Julia Gill, his paternal grandparents Harry (Jr.) and Elizabeth Sturges, his Uncle Ned Gill, Jr and his parents, Ann Deadrick Gill and Harry Wilton Sturges III.

A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 19th of March, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward Living Water International, 4001 Greenbiar Dr., #200, Stafford, TX 77477; or to Menninger Clinic, 12301 Main St., Houston, TX 77035; or to Frelsburg Fire Department, 2319 FM 1291, New Ulm, TX 78950; or to the Texas FFA, Area XI, 614 East 12th St., Austin, TX 78701; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary