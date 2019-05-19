Home

Services
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 445-0050
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
Richard Vance Obituary
Richard Deming Vance
1942-2019
Richard Deming Vance passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019, surrounded by his immediate family, at the age of 76. Born in San Diego, CA on August 5, 1942, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He grew up in San Diego and attended Whittier College. After graduating college, he served 11 years of active duty as an officer in the US Army. Upon being separated from active duty in 1978, Richard moved the family to Houston and spent the following 20 years working in a civilian job while serving in the Army Reserves in the 75th Maneuver Area Command (MAC), eventually retiring as a Colonel. As a civilian, Richard was employed by Duke Energy and Accretive Solutions, working in multiple Information Technology, Disaster Recovery, and IT auditing roles. He also served as an active member of the local ISACA and InfraGard chapters. Richard was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Richard was predeceased by his mother and father, Lois and Paul O. Vance Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jan, of 49 years, brother, Paul O. Vance III, son and daughter-in-law, David and Kim Vance, daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Mark Shelley and his 2 grandchildren, Tripp and Kinsey Shelley. A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3pm-6pm at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10am at the same address.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019
