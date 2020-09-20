Richard A. Van Vliet

1935-2020

Richard Alan Van Vliet was born on May 19, 1935 and died on September 5, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Edward and Agnes (Knöps) Van Vliet, brother Edward and daughter-in-law Peggy. Survivors are his wife of 64 years Barbara (Schweighardt) Van Vliet, daughter Barbara Lee (Terrell) Cochran and son Marc Richard Van Vliet, sister Dorise Wurst, sister-in-law Christine Van Vliet, nephew Craig Van Vliet, niece Eileen Dey Wurst, grandchildren Kristen Cochran (Luke) Dupay, John Ryan (CeCe) Cochran, Summer (Andrew) Anderson, Jennifer (Matthew) Lober and his great grandchildren John "Ryan", Reese, Nixon, Ty, Lexi and Matthew who called him "Ricky".

Richard, "Dick", grew up in Clifton, New Jersey and attended Clifton High School. At 6 feet, four inches tall, he was active in athletics playing both varsity basketball and football.

He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford, NJ, where he received both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Taxation and a Master of Business Administration.

During his four years of college he played center on Fairleigh Dickenson's winning basketball team the "Knights".

Richard started his business career with Bristol Meyers Co. at its headquarters in New York City, serving in various financial positions. He went on to serve as Controller of Bishop Industries, New Jersey, Controller of Valentino Couture USA, New York City and Financial Officer at Raymond International, NYC.

When Raymond International moved its corporate headquarters from New York City to Houston in 1972 his family relocated to the great state of Texas, moving to Sugar Land where the family has lived for 48 years. In 1985, he founded Dick Van Vliet & Associates, an executive recruiting firm specializing in the placement of accounting and financial candidates into many of Houston's prominent corporations. He was a Life Member of the Greater Houston Partnership.

Dick retired in 2015 but always found time to mentor young professionals. He also became an active real estate investor.

Dick and Barbara traveled extensively; among his most memorable adventures was hiking in Big Bend National Park and the Guadalupe Mountains.

Dick's hobbies included landscape photography, gardening, woodworking and collecting precious rocks and crystals from his travels. A member of Sugar Creek Country Club since 1972, he loved playing tennis and socializing with his many friends at the club.

He will be remembered by his family and friends for his unfailing, positive attitude. He always said, "If I die tomorrow, it's okay, I have had a wonderful life". He was truly blessed.

A private graveside service was held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston. A Celebration of Dick's Life will take place at a later date.



