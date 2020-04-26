Home

Richard Vetter


1938 - 2020
Richard Vetter Obituary
Richard "Dick" Miller Vetter
1938-2020
Dick passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 21, 2020.
Dick Vetter was born to Frank Vetter and Amy Miller Vetter on January 27, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio. He grew up in Bexley, Ohio and graduated from The Ohio State University---a True Buckeye Fan.
After graduation, he joined Arthur Anderson &Co. in the Chicago office. Disliking the cold, he moved his family to Houston, TX to join a smaller firm and eventually formed Vetter &Taboada CPA's.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and niece Cheryl Lynn Vetter.
He is survived by his wife of 54years, Margaret Walsh Vetter, children: Brad Vetter and wife Kristie, Amy Johnson and husband Scot, and Michael Vetter.
His adored grandchildren: Abby Johnson, Adele Johnson, Scotty Johnson, Kenzie Vetter and Austin Vetter.
He his also survived by his treasured brother, Frank, and his wife Carolyn and niece Dr. Sally Vetter.
A Celebration of Life will be shared once we are all able to gather again.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020
