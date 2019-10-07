|
Richard Fredrick Whitton
1958-2019
Richard Fredrick Whitton 61, went to be with the lord at his home on Friday October 3, 2019. He was born March 16, 1958 in Tulsa, OK.
Richard was an avid animal lover and adored his 2 kittens "Miss Kitty" & "Buttons". Richard & wife Helvi were members of Second Baptist Church, he loved Jesus his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed traveling around the world along side his brother Greg.
Richard recently retired from Chevron where he enjoyed working for over 30 years. The team at Chevron became friends and later extended family to Mr. Whitton.
Richard is survived by wife Helvi Whitton, brother Gregory Whitton-Cornelius, brother-in-law Skyler Whitton-Cornelius and nephew Pierson Fredrick Whitton-Cornelius. He is preceded in death by parents Freddie Jo & Richard L. Whitton.
Visitation for Richard will be on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 9:00 am. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:00 AM, both services will be held at Forest Park Westheimer, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Houston SPCA.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019